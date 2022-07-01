Naples man scores two royal straight flushes in two weeks

You are five times more likely to be struck by lightning than you are to score a royal straight flush in poker.

A resident of The Pineapple House at Sapphire Lakes Assisted Living in Naples said he beat those odds not just once but twice in the Aces Game Room.

Bob Hopp’s friends say they could not believe their eyes when he flipped over his last card for a full royal straight flush in spades two weeks ago. This week, he did it again—this time in clubs.

“I think I have a good idea of reading people,” said Hopp. “I have Parkinson’s and one of the characteristics; it’s the same whether I’m happy or sad, nobody can read it.”

“I had a great hand, and then he trimmed my feathers,” said Lonny Sparks.

In June of 2021, a guest at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas walked away with $1,191,326 after a spade royal flush. Hopp says he’s never won more than maybe $1,000 at a poker table in his whole life and he has never been this lucky.

“I’ve been in Vegas, Atlantic City, on cruise ships and nowhere near that. Unbelievable,” said Hopp.

Up against a full house, aces over 10s, and a King high flush, Bob Hopp flipped that last card at Tuesday’s regular poker game with his friends. To their amazement, Hopp had scored a second royal straight flush.

“After a while, we knew with the cards he had showing that he had a pretty good flush,” says Lou Grevin, a bus driver for the Pineapple House at Sapphire Lakes and fellow poker player alongside resident Hopp.

“The odds of getting a royal straight flush are one in 2,598,760 hands,” said Hopp, who researched the likelihood of such a hand after the game.

Hopp said the odds of getting two royal straight flushes are one in 957,283,600, “Almost a billion dollars,” he added.

No billion or even million dollar cash prize for Hopp. They only play for friendship and scotch.

He now has the satisfaction of catching two of the luckiest hands of poker in a game with friends he’ll cherish forever.