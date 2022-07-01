Monkeypox case confirmed in Collier County

The first case of Monkeypox is now confirmed in Southwest Florida. The Department of Health said there is one case in Collier County.

The viral infection causes a rash that can look like Chickenpox.

The DOH reports a total of 51 in Florida. The vast majority of them are in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

This is a developing story and WINK News will update you with more information as it becomes available.