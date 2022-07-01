Monkeypox case confirmed in Collier County

Writer:Paul Dolan
Published: July 1, 2022 4:22 PM EDT
Updated: July 1, 2022 6:36 PM EDT
monkeypox
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Monkeypox, a disease that rarely appears outside Africa, has been identified by European and American health authorities in recent days. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP)

The first case of Monkeypox is now confirmed in Southwest Florida. The Department of Health said there is one case in Collier County.

The viral infection causes a rash that can look like Chickenpox.

The DOH reports a total of 51 in Florida. The vast majority of them are in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

This is a developing story and WINK News will update you with more information as it becomes available.

