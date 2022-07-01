Listeria outbreak source could be Vidalia onions

Contaminated Vidalia onions appear to be the source of a Listeria outbreak tied to Florida. There’s currently one death and 22 hospitalizations related to the outbreak.

Bad news going into a holiday weekend when a lot of people may be grilling. A farm in Georgia is pulling their Vidalia onions due to possible Listeria contamination.

According to a report from the FDA, A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia chose to recall one pack line of Vidalia. These onions were packed between June 20 and June 23, 2022, because they could potentially be contaminated with Listeria.

The onions were available for sale at Publix stores in Florida between June 22 and June 24, 2022.

Florida figures in because the CDC said most of the sick people either live in or traveled to Florida about a month before getting sick. The only death reported at this time was in Illinois, but the infection span 10 states.

A&M Farms in Georgia announced a voluntary recall of its whole Vidalia onions. They were sold at grocery stores in Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Within two weeks of exposure, someone might experience a fever and muscle aches along with vomiting and diarrhea. More severe cases may go on to confusion and convulsions.

Listeria bacteria are found in moist soil, water, and decaying vegetation or animals. It can also pass into food sources.

Those most at risk from Listeria are pregnant women, people over 65, and anyone with compromised immune systems.