Friday deadline to apply for disaster loans after January tornadoes

FORT MYERS
Friday is the last day to apply for disaster loans after January’s tornadoes in Southwest Florida.
These are low-interest loans available to people and businesses in Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties, where many people were left with serious damage after the severe weather.
Loan applications must be submitted no later than Friday. Visit the Florida Department of Emergency Management to apply.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.