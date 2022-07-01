Donaciones de alimentos con Harry Chapin del 5 al 9 de julio

Entrega de alimentos para familias necesitadas del Suroeste de Florida.
MARTES 5 DE JULIO
Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee
10:00 am – 11:30 am
1155 Roberts Ave W, Immokalee, FL 34142, USA
Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres
10:00 am – 11:30 am
20910 Copperhead Dr, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936, USA
MIÉRCOLES 6 DE JULIO
Feeding with Hope, (John Boy Auditorium)Clewiston
10:00 am – 11:30 am
1200 W C Owen Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440, USA
Golden Gate Community Center, Naples
10:00 am – 11:30 am
Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116, USA
JUEVES 7 DE JULIO
Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers
10:00 am – 11:30 am
7101 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917, USA
Sacred Heart Church, Punta Gorda (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
211 W Charlotte Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950, USA
VIERNES 8 DE JULIO
Boys and Girls Club, Naples (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
7500 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104, USA
Ocean Church (entrance on NE 21th Ave)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
2016 Kismet Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909, USA
SÁBADO 9 DE JULIO
Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres
10:00 am – 11:30 am
Harns Marsh Middle School, 1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971, USA
Puede ver otra entrega de alimentos gratis, clic aquí