Donaciones de alimentos con Harry Chapin del 5 al 9 de julio

Writer:Ruddy Guerrero
Published: July 1, 2022 8:35 AM EDT
Updated: June 29, 2022 2:42 PM EDT
harry chapin truck
Entrega de Comida Gratis
Suroeste de Florida

Entrega de alimentos para familias necesitadas del Suroeste de Florida.

MARTES 5 DE JULIO
Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee
10:00 am – 11:30 am
1155 Roberts Ave W, Immokalee, FL 34142, USA

Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres
10:00 am – 11:30 am
20910 Copperhead Dr, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936, USA

MIÉRCOLES 6 DE JULIO
Feeding with Hope, (John Boy Auditorium)Clewiston
10:00 am – 11:30 am
1200 W C Owen Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440, USA

Golden Gate Community Center, Naples
10:00 am – 11:30 am
Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116, USA

JUEVES 7 DE JULIO
Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers
10:00 am – 11:30 am
7101 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917, USA

Sacred Heart Church, Punta Gorda (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
211 W Charlotte Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950, USA

VIERNES 8 DE JULIO
Boys and Girls Club, Naples (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
7500 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104, USA

Ocean Church (entrance on NE 21th Ave)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
2016 Kismet Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909, USA

SÁBADO 9 DE JULIO
Harns Marsh Middle School, Lehigh Acres
10:00 am – 11:30 am
Harns Marsh Middle School, 1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971, USA

 

Puede ver otra entrega de alimentos gratis, clic aquí

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News, First, Fair, Everywhere

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media