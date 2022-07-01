11-year-old involved in Cape Coral gun store burglary now faces 20 charges

Police say one of the two children arrested after nearly two dozen guns were stolen from a Cape Coral firearms dealer confessed on Thursday to 16 different vehicle burglaries.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, its property crimes unit contacted the 11-year-old at his residence after he was released from the Juvenile Assessment Center of Lee County on Wednesday. The 11-year-old had been held at the center for 21 days following the June 8 burglary of Guns 4 Less, during which he and a 14-year-old are accused of stealing 22 guns, ammo, and other items.

CCPD says the 11-year-old confessed to over 16 vehicle burglaries between the area of Country Club Boulevard and Everest Parkway, all taking place prior to the Guns 4 Less burglary. He was subsequently transported back to the Juvenile Assessment Center of Lee County.

The 11-year-old now faces 16 counts of burglary of a conveyance, three counts of petit theft and one count of grand theft ($750 to $5,000).