SWFL congressional candidate Cindy Banyai arrested during abortion protest in DC

A Southwest Florida candidate for Congress is under arrest.

Democrat Cindy Banyai said she was arrested while protesting outside the U.S. Supreme Court over its decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

Banyai is running to unseat Congressman Byron Donalds, (R-Naples). Banyai also ran against Donalds in 2020 and lost.

According to a news release from Banyai’s campaign, Banyai and hundreds others sat at the intersection of Constitution and First in defiance of police orders.

According to the campaign, Banyai was taken peacefully into custody.

“It was really inspirational to join together with people from across the US to raise our objection to the Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs that has stripped us of our right to body autonomy and medical privacy,” Banyai said. “We know a majority of Americans believe people should have access to abortion care, but far-right extremists in our government and judiciary decided to put their views ahead of the American people’s.”

The campaign said she will remain in D.C. until she can pay the fine for the offense on Friday.

Florida’s 19th Congressional District spans coastal Southwest Florida from Cape Coral to Marco Island.