Suspect in shooting at a Port Charlotte home arrested in Gainesville

Writer:Matthew Seaver
Published: June 30, 2022 11:40 AM EDT
Nicholas Jerome Bell
Nicholas Jerome Bell, 44. (Credit: Alachua County Sheriff's Office)
PORT CHARLOTTE

The suspect in a shooting at Port Charlotte Home on June 11 has been arrested by Gainesville police.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Coulton Ave. in Port Charlotte on June 11 after receiving a call about multiple gunshots. Deputies say one person was hurt in that shooting.

Deputies identified Nicholas Jerome Bell, 44, as a suspect in the shooting and issued an arrest warrant for him.

Bell was arrested on Thursday by Gainesville police, who say he was hiding with family. Police say Bell surrendered peacefully and told them he could no longer handle the pressure of being a wanted fugitive.

Bell is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News, First, Fair, Everywhere

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media