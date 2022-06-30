Suspect in shooting at a Port Charlotte home arrested in Gainesville

The suspect in a shooting at Port Charlotte Home on June 11 has been arrested by Gainesville police.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Coulton Ave. in Port Charlotte on June 11 after receiving a call about multiple gunshots. Deputies say one person was hurt in that shooting.

Deputies identified Nicholas Jerome Bell, 44, as a suspect in the shooting and issued an arrest warrant for him.

Bell was arrested on Thursday by Gainesville police, who say he was hiding with family. Police say Bell surrendered peacefully and told them he could no longer handle the pressure of being a wanted fugitive.

Bell is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.