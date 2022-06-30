St. Matthew’s House giving away free baby supplies at Lely Elementary

St. Matthew’s House is providing baby supplies for free Thursday afternoon to help Southwest Florida parents who are struggling to make ends meet.

Thursday’s food bank at Lely Elementary, located at 8125 Lely Cultural Parkway in Lely Resort, will run from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will include more than just food. The organization has been providing meals to more than 500 families, and now it is expanding its donations to assist parents while things like diapers and baby formula are hard to find.

So far, St. Matthew’s House has gathered enough baby food for 300 families. Until supplies run out, each family will receive a pack of eight diapers. The food bank will also have food like fruits, vegetables and meats they will be giving out, but volunteers do want to focus on helping families get the baby supplies they need.

“It’s the price right now, anywhere between $15 and $40 for formula, and that really depends on what type of formula the baby is on, so there’s some formulas that you can buy very fair in price and there’s other formulas that are a bit expensive, and we’ll have a variety of formulas,” said Lorna McLain with St. Matthew’s House.

St Matthew’s House says its volunteers have been seeing new faces every time it holds a food giveaway.

“Our distributions have grown, all of our distributions have been seeing double in numbers,” McLain said. “That just shows the need that there is in our community, and we are so grateful that every single step along the way we have had so much support from the community. Even with the baby formula; the baby formula that’s come through St. Matthew’s House has been all donations.”

Organizers encourage people to come to the food bank fast, because supplies are limited.