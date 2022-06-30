Search at Immokalee home leads to drugs, arrest of 1

A 51-year-old man was arrested after authorities searched his Immokalee home.

Eric Frazier faces charges of possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana over 20 grams.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant led to Frazier’s arrest and the discovery of 3.6 grams of fentanyl, which could kill 1,800 people.

Authorities also found 32.9 grams of crack cocaine, 4 grams of cocaine and almost 142 grams of marijuana.

The search warrant was served at a “suspected drug house” in the 320 block of 2nd Street in Immokalee.