North Fort Myers man wins $1M Publishers Clearing House sweepstake

William Hoerman, 72-years-old, from Southwest Florida was notified Thursday he won a $1M sweepstake from Publishers Clearing House.

The prize patrol from Publishers Clearing House made a surprise visit to William Hoerman in North Fort Myers. They brought a big check to Hoerman’s front door with the exciting announcement that he won!

Hoerman went to his front door and knew what was happening. Entering to win for almost 15 years he knew what was happening. A moment he had thought about for a very long time, was finally happening.

Hoerman got a giant check, balloons, and flowers to celebrate the incredible moment. After letting Hoerman know he had won all he could say was “Oh my God! Thank you. Thank you. I’ve been trying hard.”

Hoerman explained he needed the money for bills and a new computer. Also, “I need to go to the dentist. I don’t have to worry about paying the bill now,” Hoerman said.

Beyond getting his teeth cleaned and a new computer Hoerman plans to share the money with his brother David. “If it is possible 10% to my brother,” Hoerman said. When he was asked why he would do that, he simply said “Because he’s my brother.”

But before you think about reaching out in hopes of getting a little charity from Hoerman he is generous, not naive.

“If I don’t know you don’t call me because I’m not getting anything,” Hoerman said.