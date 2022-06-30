North Fort Myers man wins $1M Publishers Clearing House sweepstake

Reporter:Tiffany Rizzo
Writer:Paul Dolan
Published: June 30, 2022 4:58 PM EDT
Updated: June 30, 2022 6:09 PM EDT
NORTH FORT MYERS

William Hoerman, 72-years-old, from Southwest Florida was notified Thursday he won a $1M sweepstake from Publishers Clearing House.

The prize patrol from Publishers Clearing House made a surprise visit to William Hoerman in North Fort Myers. They brought a big check to Hoerman’s front door with the exciting announcement that he won!

Publishers Clearing House
William Hoerman winning one million dollars from Publishers Clearing House. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Hoerman went to his front door and knew what was happening. Entering to win for almost 15 years he knew what was happening. A moment he had thought about for a very long time, was finally happening.

Hoerman got a giant check, balloons, and flowers to celebrate the incredible moment. After letting Hoerman know he had won all he could say was “Oh my God! Thank you. Thank you. I’ve been trying hard.”

Hoerman explained he needed the money for bills and a new computer. Also, “I need to go to the dentist. I don’t have to worry about paying the bill now,” Hoerman said.

Publishers Clearing House
William Hoerman winning one million dollars from Publishers Clearing House. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Beyond getting his teeth cleaned and a new computer Hoerman plans to share the money with his brother David. “If it is possible 10% to my brother,” Hoerman said. When he was asked why he would do that, he simply said “Because he’s my brother.”

But before you think about reaching out in hopes of getting a little charity from Hoerman he is generous, not naive.

“If I don’t know you don’t call me because I’m not getting anything,” Hoerman said.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News, First, Fair, Everywhere

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media