Man suspected of stealing pistol from vehicle in Lehigh Acres

A man seen on a security camera is suspected of stealing a pistol from a vehicle in Lehigh Acres on Monday night.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified man in the photo broke into the victim’s vehicle in the 1500 block of Ruth Avenue South and removed a black Taurus 9 mm Luger pistol.

If you can identify the suspect, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. (Case Number: 22-289776)