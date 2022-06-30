Man speaks after being hit by a car in Bonita Springs, info on car sought

A woman says her boyfriend was the victim of a hit-and-run at a gas station in Bonita Springs on Monday.

In the video above, you see a white car with a black top convertible top pulling away from a gas station. It looks innocent at first, but then the front end of the car hits someone and keeps going.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says the person hit is Christopher Strobut.

“It felt like getting run over by, I mean, my foot got smashed. My shoe went flying. And I’m on the ground. I mean, five seconds, your whole life changes,” said Strobut.

Strobut said he and his girlfriend Diana Gonzalez were walking back to their hotel when suddenly a vehicle struck him in the parking lot of a Shell gas station on Bonita Beach Road.

Strobut’s girlfriend immediately called 911, believing this was a clear hit-and-run case. Deputies came to the gas station along, and their report includes a diagram of where Strobut said the car hit him near pump eight, injuring his right leg and ankle.

“I was hoping to see some brake lights on that car as the car was leaving. Unfortunately, it was just more of a speeding up and leaving the scene completely,” said Gonzalez.

While deputies know what the car looked like, Strobut’s girlfriend said she was too shaken up to get a clear reading of the license plate.

With no answers about who the driver was, Strobut is left with mounting medical bills and says he can’t work.

“How can you feel comfortable knowing you just got struck by a car out of nowhere. You know this is life-changing. This is life-changing,” said Strobut.

If you recognize the car or have any information, you are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 477-1000.