Low attendance at job fair as companies struggle to hire in Southwest Florida

The signs are hard to miss.

Help wanted, now hiring and on-the-spot interviews.

And still, employers can’t find enough people.

At a job fair on Wednesday, there were more hiring managers than job seekers.

The job fair was looking to fill 200 jobs.

But that was wishful thinking. The room was nearly empty.

Less than 10 companies showed up to the JobLink job fair in Lee County and only two applicants.

“We are hoping people show up in a little bit and we have a great day,” said Sean Rego, a talent acquisitions manager with Scottlyn USA.

Linda Waddell showed up hoping to find a job that would help her keep her home.

The cost of living just might price her out of Southwest Florida.

“I’m looking to make enough money to live in Southwest Florida,” Waddell said. “I have to let my landlord know by tomorrow if I’m going to stay there, they are going up on their rent.”

Despite having the run of the place, Waddell did not walk away with a job.

It was frustrating for her and frustrating for hiring managers too.

“We have over 400 openings right now so we are routinely looking and hiring people every two weeks,” said Sherolyn Balon, a manager at Physicians Regional.

“The attendance is a little low. The challenge is that unemployment is so low in the area that people are finding jobs using online media,” Rego said.

Waddell said she won’t give up on her job search.

“I’m like working three jobs, and I have a 93-year-old mother. I am a pretty busy person but I always try to get to the job fair,” Waddell said.

It’s tough for employers right now.

The unemployment rate in Collier County is 2.1%.

In Lee, it’s 2.4%. And in Charlotte County, it’s 2.6%.