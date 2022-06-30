Gulfshore Life: Summer dining specials in Southwest Florida

FORT MYERS
If you’re looking for the perfect night out, WINK News’ partners at Gulfshore Life have you covered with a host of summer dining specials throughout Southwest Florida.
In Estero, you can get two entrees and a bottle of wine for $42. The Silver King Ocean Brasserie, at the Luminary Hotel in downtown Fort Myers, offers a three-course dinner menu for under $40 Tuesday through Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. In downtown Naples, the Bevy has a summer happy hour every day from 3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. with 50% off dinners and $5 house wines.
If you’d like to check out all the deals, visit the Gulfshore Life website.
