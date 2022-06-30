Fourth of July events across Southwest Florida

If you are looking for fireworks, a parade, or other fun events this Independence Day, WINK News has created a list of events from around Southwest Florida below.

Lee County:

Fort Myers Beach will host its Fourth of July parade at 10 a.m., starting at Bay Oaks Recreation Center and continuing down the boulevard to Times Square. Later that evening, the annual Fourth of July fireworks show begins at approximately 9 p.m.

The City of Bonita Springs is hosting its annual Star-Spangled Bonita Fourth of July celebration at Riverside Park. In the morning, the Bonita Springs Professional Firefighters Local 3444 hosts its annual parade at 9 a.m. along Old 41. Evening festivities include live music by “The Ben Allen Band” and a firework and laser light show beginning at dusk.

Cape Coral’s Red, White, and Boom event is taking place on July 4. The Cape Coral Bridge and Cape Coral Parkway from Del Prado Boulevard to the bridge will be closed beginning at 3 p.m. on the fourth. Fireworks will be launched at 9:30 p.m. The event is free, but you can also buy tickets for the ‘Boom Zone’ by clicking here.

The Freedom 5K in Cape Coral is also taking place on Monday, July 4. The event begins at 7 a.m. You can register by clicking here.

Collier County:

The City of Marco Island is holding its Independence Day celebration on July 4. Fireworks will be set off at 9 p.m. from a barge between Tigertail Beach and South Beach. Marco Island wants to remind its residents that fireworks are not allowed within city limits and a noise ordinance will be enforced at 11 p.m.

The Naples fireworks display will take place on Monday, July 4 at 9 p.m. They will set off from a barge just north of the Naples Pier. The pier will be closed at 6 p.m. and will reopen at 11 p.m. Naples police say personal fireworks, sparklers and sky lanterns are prohibited on city beaches.

Naples Fourth of July parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Broad Avenue South at 3rd Street South and head north on 3rd Street South to 5th Avenue South, south on 8th Street South, ending at 8th Avenue South.

Collier County Parks and Recreation is holding a Fourth of July celebration at Sugden Regional Park on July 4. The events begin at 3 p.m. and include bounce houses, live entertainment and food trucks. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m.

Charlotte County:

Punta Gorda is holding a two-day Fourth of July celebration beginning on July 3 at noon at Fisherman’s Village. Sunday’s events will include live music, face painting, vendors and more. On July 4, festivities will begin again at noon at Fisherman’s Village. Fireworks will light up the sky at 9 p.m.

If you have a Fourth of July event you want to be added to this list, you can send an email with the event details to [email protected]