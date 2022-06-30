Fort Myers Police asking help identifying this Dodge Durango

Writer:Paul Dolan
Published: June 30, 2022 7:41 PM EDT
Police are asking for help identifying this Dodge Durango. (CREDIT: FORT MYERS POLICE DEPARTMENT)
FORT MYERS

Fort Myers Police Officers responded to 3320 Handy Ct. just after 7 a.m. on Monday, June 27.

Police were responding to a woman with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh. After being transported to a local hospital the woman succumbed to her injuries.

Fort Myers Police Homicide Detectives have taken control of the investigation and are looking to the public for help. Police are asking if anyone has seen the shown Dodge Durango below or anyone who was inside the car.

Police are asking for help identifying this Dodge Durango. (CREDIT: FORT MYERS POLICE DEPARTMENT)

The Durango was last seen going northbound on Henderson St. following the incident.

You can call FMPD at 239-321-7700 or remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward by contacting SWFL Crime Stoppers.

