FMPD: Man faces multiple charges after fleeing McGregor Boulevard crash

A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and faces multiple charges after police say he ran away from a crash off McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Donald Lehew Jr., 40, was taken into custody after officers responded to a single-vehicle accident at around 1:15 p.m. The vehicle had crashed into a tree off McGregor Boulevard and callers told FMPD the driver immediately ran away.

FMPD’s traffic unit, with the assistance of patrol and the department’s marine officer, was able to locate Lehew at around 2 p.m. after holding a perimeter. FMPD says Lehew made several failed attempts to swim away from officers in the Caloosahatchee River before he was arrested.

Lehew faces charges including hit-and-run with property damage, resisting officer and driving on a suspended license, as well as future charges FMPD says are pending.