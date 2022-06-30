Cleopatra’s Barge Fine Jewelry moving after 56 years in same Naples store

In the latest Gulfshore Business update, a SWFL jewelry business with more than 50 years of history is getting ready to close its doors and change locations.

Cleopatra’s Barge Fine Jewelry has been in downtown Naples since 1966.

The diamonds, gemstones, necklaces, and pendants are all on sale through the end of July at 1197 Third St. in Naples. That’s where Marilyn Janss has designed jewelry for three generations of customers.

