Cape police search for pickup hit during crash that killed 12-year-old at Walmart

Cape Coral police are searching for a vehicle they say fled from a crash at a Walmart parking lot.

The green Ford F-250 or F-350 was involved in a crash with another vehicle that police say is responsible for the death of a 12-year-old Sierra Rose Vazquez.

Cape Coral police officers say the truck didn’t hit the child, but the person driving took off right after an elderly man hit the girl and her family members, who survived, outside of the store on Del Prado Boulevard.

Cape Coral police said they don’t believe the pickup had anything to do with the deadly crash, but said without the missing driver’s account of what happened, the department cannot close its investigation.

“A poor child lost their life,” said Cape Coral Police Officer Brandon Sancho, who serves as the public information officer.

On top of that, Florida demands when there’s a crash, especially when someone is hurt or killed, that everyone involved stay on the scene.

“They did actually leave the scene of the accident and they still are held liable for leaving the scene,” Sancho said. “Come forward, it’s the right thing to do.”

Police said the green truck left the Walmart along Del Prado. The driver took off after an elderly driver ran over a family of three with his SUV.

“We also would like to know why did you leave? What was your purpose for leaving? And also in order for us to do a thorough and in-depth investigation, we have to make sure that we try to get all possible leads that we possibly can and compile information to try to bring closure to the family of the victim,” Sancho said.

As of now, the elderly driver who killed Sierra does not face charges, but the state is reevaluating whether he should keep his driver’s license. The driver of the truck could face charges for leaving the scene of a crash.

Anyone who might know who owns or was driving the green Ford pickup is asked to call the Cape Coral Police Department.