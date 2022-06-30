AAA ‘Tow to Go’ aims to prevent drunk driving in SWFL July Fourth weekend

AAA will be working to help keep impaired drivers off Southwest Florida roads for Independence Day weekend.

The Auto Club Group is reactivating its ‘Tow to Go’ program for the holiday period, providing safe transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles.

AAA said Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 28 people in the U.S die in drunk-driving crashes every day that’s one person every 52 minutes.

How does it work?

When called, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

The service is free, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a backup plan.

Tow to Go Guidelines

Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, July 1 – 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 5.

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

It’s available in select states/locations FL, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte), IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend), and Georgia (excluding Savannah).

For more information visit AAA.com or call (855) 286-9246.