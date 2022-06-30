54 arrested, 11 sought after 6-month Charlotte County drug operation

54 suspects have been arrested and 11 more are still sought by deputies following a six-month drug operation by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

According to CCSO, its narcotics unit has been conducting “Operation Poisonous Fruit” over the past six months, resulting in the arrest of 54 people, who now face “an abundance of drug charges.”

Eleven others are still at large and are actively being searched for by law enforcement. A large percentage of the arrests stemmed from an area of Charlotte County near Mango Street off US-41, referred to by CCSO as the “fruit streets.”

During the, 54 cases were developed in which CCCSO says the people involved sold and delivered fentanyl or methamphetamine. 27 more cases were made involving the trafficking of those drugs, which hold at least a three-year minimum/mandatory sentence. All of them face additional charges of simple possession, which adds up to 81 additional charges.

Approximately 1000 grams of methamphetamine and 78.7 grams of fentanyl were seized during Operation Poisonous Fruit, which CCSO says is enough to end the lives of 79,000 people.

The following suspects were arrested:

Dustin Badke, 31

Gregory Bores, 57

Nicholas Bores, 28

Jessica Brown, 32

Joshua Browning, 35

John Brugman, 54

David D Butler, 51

Quwan Capers, 40

David Caro, 34

Leonard Dorris, 41

Major Evans, 46

Peggy Ford, 39

Askia Forman, 35

Christopher Gore, 43

Franklin Grove, 37

Anthony Heathcock, 51

William Hughes, 28

Corie Bennett, 44

Gene Hughes, 40

Thaddeus Majtyka, 37

Jacqueline MacLeod, 50

Taylor Neuman, 28

Shane Wozniak, 34

Kristy Farnsworth, 42

Julie Chambers, 33

Kimberly Diggins, 39

Brian Edwards, 49

Christopher Ridgeway, 34

Thomas Paige, 35

Brandy Gibson, 37

Alicia Descalzo, 38

Melissa Roesing, 38

Chelsea Smith, 29

Eric Conner, 38

Ryan Gros, 43

Ryan White, 41

Walter Long, 43

Kayla Williams, 31

Brandon Tufts, 37

Jennifer Orlick, 39

Christopher Whitis, 47

Andrea Burns, 50

Jason Lamka, 36

Taylor Costales-Plaja, 22

Kellie Rudy, 64

]Barbara Ridgeway, 44

Megan Perkins, 36

Robert Rhinesmith, 53

Charles Rife, 59

Xavier Sanchez, 26

Amanda Scoles, 44

Joshua Nowak-Hahlbohm, 42

Karl Patureau, 63

Pamela Peak, 52

Those WANTED are as follows: