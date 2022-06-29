14-year-old charged as an adult, accused of stealing guns from a Cape Coral gun store

One of the two kids arrested earlier this month for stealing 22 guns from Guns 4 Less in Cape Coral has been charged as an adult for the crime.

The 14-year-old suspect has been charged as an adult with 22 counts of grand theft of a firearm. He has also been charged with burglary, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.

According to Cape Coral police, the teen and his 11-year-old brother broke into Guns 4 Less on Del Prado Boulevard South just after 3 a.m. on June 8.

The 14-year-old appeared in court on Tuesday, where a judge set his bond at $286,500. The judge also said that he could not have contact with his co-defendant, his 11-year-old brother.

Police said they received a report from the store’s owner that they had received an alert from their security company, and when they checked their cameras, they saw the two kids inside the store breaking into the display cases.

Cape Coral police responded and the two boys ran. The 11-year-old was caught quickly by police. The 14-year-old was caught shortly after. Police say he tried to hide a stolen gun by a sewer grate before he continued running.

When questioning the kids after the arrest, Cape Coral police said the younger of the two confessed to the robbery and said the two had scouted the store the day before.

Police say the older kid invoked his right not to speak with officers.

During their investigation, police learned that the 14-year-old was on probation and had a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. It stems from an incident last year at a Lee County Wawa where he threatened a cashier with a hammer as he and another boy stole e-cigarettes.

Police also learned that the teen was on intake status for making a mass shooting threat in 2020.

WINK News spoke to the father of the two boys after their arrest. He said the 21 days the boys would spend in juvenile detention following their arrest would not be enough punishment for his older son.