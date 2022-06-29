Suspect caught on camera during Dunbar vehicle burglaries

Detectives are looking for a suspect caught on camera during nighttime vehicle burglaries in the Dunbar neighborhood of Fort Myers on June 10.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, an unidentified man wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweat pants and sandals and riding a bicycle was caught on surveillance camera at around 10 p.m. burglarizing a vehicle near the area of French Street and Thomas Street.

The unidentified man could be seen opening the vehicle’s driver-side door, which appeared to be unlocked, rummaging through the middle console and stealing cash from inside the vehicle.

Eventually, the suspect went to other driveways and entered other vehicles in the area.

Later, FMPD says the man could be seen running away from the area along with two other unidentified people.

If you can identify the suspect or the two unidentified people he was seen with, you can contact Detective Carlos Ramos at (239) 321-7698 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.