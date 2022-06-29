Stormy Wednesday evening after a mostly sunny start

High temperatures will reach the 90s across nearly all of the WINK News viewing area.

High humidity will continue to make our “feels like” temperatures climb into the triple digits during peak heating.

Just like Tuesday, we will see rounds of scattered thunderstorms form in the afternoon and persist into the evening. Most of Wednesday’s storms will remain below severe criteria, although damaging winds and lightning are expected within our strongest thunderstorms.

Boaters will encounter fantastic conditions on the water ahead of Wednesday evening’s rain chances.

The Weather Authority is tracking one potential tropical system and two disturbances in the Atlantic.

Potential Tropical System Two is expected to become a named storm later this week. It is no longer forecast to become a hurricane, but will likely come close before it makes landfall in Central America.

A tropical wave behind Potential Tropical System Two has a low (30%) chance of developing over the next five days. This disturbance is over 2,000 miles away from us, and it is too early to speculate on the potential path it would take.

In the Gulf of Mexico, an area of low pressure will have a medium (40%) chance of becoming a named storm before moving into Texas this week. Regardless, ample shear will keep this system on the weaker side.