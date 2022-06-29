Pet Pals: Emeril

On this week’s Pet Pals segment, WINK News anchor Taylor Petras is introduced to an adoptable dog named Emeril.

Emeril is a 4-year-old lab/terrier mix who would be the perfect addition to any family. He is a friendly, well-behaved dog who has been at the Gulf Coast Humane Society for around a month. Emeril has taken a couple of field trips from GCHS to visit children at their schools as well as residents at senior living facilities. The social pup is a hit with all age groups!

If you’d like to meet Emeril, call GCHS at (239) 332-0364 or email [email protected]

The Gulf Coast Humane Society has a brand new lobby and cat area thanks to the work of Rescue Rebuild of Greater Good Charities. Volunteers spent the last few weeks remodeling the front part of the building and plan to come back in a few months to finish renovating the dog areas.