Parking and traffic information for Commissioner Mann’s service

Lee County Government is advising members of the public who plan to attend Commissioner Frank Mann’s memorial service Saturday to shuttle from off-site parking to the church.

The county also advises motorists to drive with caution or seek alternate routes before and after the service due to anticipated large attendance, according to a news release.

The memorial service for Mann, who died June 21, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2439 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers.

The service will be live-streamed for people to attend virtually through the church’s website.

Those who attend in person must use off-site public parking; the church parking area will be limited to family members, dignitaries, church staff and volunteers.

The off-site parking is free and is located at Fort Myers High School, 2635 Cortez Ave.

Lee County Transit (LeeTran) will shuttle attendees from the school to the church starting at 9:45 a.m. Shuttle service will be available after the service, which is expected to end around 12:30 p.m. Shuttle service is free.

Attendees who choose to walk from Fort Myers High School to the church are asked to use Marlyn Road to avoid the route LeeTran vehicles will be using. The walk takes about 10 minutes.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will assist with traffic control at the church, along McGregor Boulevard and on surrounding neighborhood streets. Motorists can expect congestion prior to the service and intermittent lane closures on McGregor Boulevard after the services as LCSO helps attendees and LeeTran shuttles exit the area.

Lee County Department of Transportation digital message boards will be placed along McGregor Boulevard; additional signage will be placed at Fort Myers High School.

