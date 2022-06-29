New shopping center, Shoppes at Verdanna Village breaks ground

In the latest Gulfshore Business update, developers across Southwest Florida are building new homes and condos.

But, people moving in still need a place to buy their necessities. Now, a new shopping plaza off Corkscrew Rd. is coming.

The Shoppes at Verdanna Village just broke ground with Publix anchoring the shopping center.

