Naples man arrested, accused of attacking a woman in front of HeadPinz

A man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of beating a woman and taking took her purse while she was riding her bicycle.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to HeadPinz Naples near Radio Road and Davis Boulevard at 12:19 p.m.

The victim told deputies she was on her bike in the parking lot when she was attacked by Daniel Levi JeanDenis, 19, of Naples.

She said he punched, hit, and kicked her, and took her purse before riding away on a purple bike.

Using traffic cameras, deputies say JeanDenis was seen riding a bike east on Radio Lane into a nearby apartment complex.

CCSO said deputies continued to monitor the cameras until JeanDenis was spotted leaving the apartment complex and deputies took him into custody.

“My commitment to making use of law enforcement technology is preventing and solving criminal activity in our community,” said Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk. “Thanks to the technology in our Realtime Operations Center and the quick action of our deputies this individual was in custody just a short time after the crime was committed.”

At the time of his arrest, JeanDenis was out on bond from a 2021 unarmed robbery arrest.

His bond has been revoked. He has previous arrests for aggravated battery and burglary of an unoccupied structure.