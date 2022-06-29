Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; June 29

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

Juan Zambrano (DOB 11/1/95) – wanted in Lee County on a bench warrant for failure to appear on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated child abuse/battery.

This charge stems from an incident in late March when Zambrano drank himself into a heavy state of intoxication.

The victims said that the drunken Zambrano was trying to instigate fights with his roommates, who were trying to sleep. Zambrano is then accused of going into one of the victims’ rooms, grabbing him by the beck, and punching the man, unprovoked. Crime Stoppers said he then picked up a beer bottle and smashed it, using the jagged edges to cut both the victim and his teenager, causing multiple injuries.

Zambrano spent a few days in lock up at the Lee County Jail but was later released under the guise that he would show up for his next court hearing, which he has since failed to do.

He is 5’6”, 105 pounds, and was last known to be living in Central Fort Myes. And upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

Kathleen Previlon (DOB 10/12/89) – wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for child neglect.

According to police, she left a two-year-old and a one-year-old child alone in their third-story apartment while she went to dinner with a friend on the other end of the county, about a half-hour away.

Around 9:30 p.m., a neighbor spotted the two-year-old roaming the hallways alone and called 9-1-1.

When police called Previlon, she initially said that a friend was babysitting the children, but when pressed further for answers, she admitted that she never actually saw the babysitter and went out with her friend anyway.

Previlon pled guilty to those charges and was placed on probation, which she violated earlier this month. She is 5’3”, 140 pounds and will be held without bond when police finally catch up with her.

John Warne (DOB 5/2/68) – wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was inside a North Fort Myers store when he got into an altercation with the victim and her husband, despite the fact that there were two minors present.

During the scuffle, the victims could clearly see that he was armed when he said he would “put a hole” in their heads. Detectives caught up with Warne later that night and arrested him for aggravated assault.

Warne has four prior bookings on his record for violent offenses, as well as drug possession. He is 5’5”, 150 pounds, and was last known to be living in the Suncoast community of North Fort Myers. And upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

