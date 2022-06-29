More than $5K worth of flooring tiles stolen from construction site

More than $5,000 worth of flooring tiles stolen from a construction site in south Lee County.

A vehicle was seen on cam

era at 2:39 p.m. on June 19, slowly driving past the site of a home under construction on Wildblue Boulevard in the Vista community off Corkscrew Road.

SWFL Crime Stoppers said the occupants were observed scoping out the area before returning at 3:59 p.m., backing up to the home under construction and taking more than $5,000.00 worth of tile flooring from the garage.

If you are able to help identify these individuals, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or submit a tip online. You will remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.