Man accused of stealing backpack, wallet from vehicle at Olga Publix

A suspect was caught on camera stealing a backpack, which contained a wallet, from a vehicle behind a Publix Supermarket in Olga on Monday.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified man burglarized a vehicle behind the Publix located at 14561 Palm Beach Blvd. He was seen on video riding a bicycle before and after the burglary, in which he removed a Coca-Cola backpack from the vehicle, which contained the absent driver’s wallet. The wallet was recovered nearby in the parking lot with the driver’s license and debit cards missing.

If you are able to identify the suspect, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or leave a tip online. Tips through Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.