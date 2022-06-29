Man accused of stealing backpack, wallet from vehicle at Olga Publix

Published: June 29, 2022 12:10 PM EDT
Updated: June 29, 2022 2:23 PM EDT
An unidentified man accused of stealing from a vehicle behind a Publix Supermarket in Olga. Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office
OLGA

A suspect was caught on camera stealing a backpack, which contained a wallet, from a vehicle behind a Publix Supermarket in Olga on Monday.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified man burglarized a vehicle behind the Publix located at 14561 Palm Beach Blvd. He was seen on video riding a bicycle before and after the burglary, in which he removed a Coca-Cola backpack from the vehicle, which contained the absent driver’s wallet. The wallet was recovered nearby in the parking lot with the driver’s license and debit cards missing.

An unidentified man accused of stealing from a vehicle behind a Publix Supermarket in Olga. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

If you are able to identify the suspect, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or leave a tip online. Tips through Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News, First, Fair, Everywhere

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media