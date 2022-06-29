Former Red Sox player Mike Greenwell running for Lee County Commission seat

Former baseball star Mike Greenwell is running for the late Frank Mann’s seat on the Lee County Commission.

Greenwell, who owns and runs a farm in Lee County and was once a left-fielder for the Boston Red Sox, filed papers to run Tuesday afternoon. He spoke to WINK News about why he decided to run and his plans if he wins.

“Lived pretty much my whole life here, and living out there in District 5, I’ve watched the growth and I’ve watched how much we’re expanding, and I just felt like it’d mean a lot to me because I think I have a voice people would listen to,” Greenwell said. “I felt like it was my time to serve and jump in and hopefully help our community out there.”

Real estate agent John Albion, who served as a Lee County commissioner between 1992 and 2006 is also running for District 5, along with Joseph R. Gambino. Angela R Chenaille is a write-in candidate with no listed party affiliation. Small business owner Matthew Wood from Lehigh Acres is the sole Democrat running.