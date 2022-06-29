Price for fireworks may not drop approaching July Fourth

Fireworks stands are popping up around Southwest Florida just in time for July Fourth. But, expect to pay a bit more if you celebrate with sparklers, roman candles, or skyrockets.

A fireworks dealer said those last-minute July Fourth sales won’t be happening this year. You can blame inflation for the rising cost of fireworks, just like everything else this year.

“Our sales starting off to me it’s a little bit slower than it has been in previous years,” Jessy Six said. “Previous years its’ been steady leading up to the Fourth of July and then Fourth of July being our best day.” Six sells fireworks in Collier County.

When asked why about the above quote Jessy said, “I think cuz the rise of prices honestly.”

Coming all the way from Waycross, Georgia the Six family has been running firework tents in Collier County for the last five years. This year, they’re located along Golden Gate Pkwy. where business is normally great. However, this fireworks season has been a bit of a letdown.

“Most wait to see if there’s any deal because money is tough right now,” Joseph Six said.

You may want to buy your fireworks now so you get what you want rather than waiting for a deal that might not happen. But, as the Fourth of July gets closer this family is hopeful the seasonal letdown turns around.

“I really anticipate business will be good, everybody come here July the Fourth, usually so I think we’re going to do good,” Jessy said. “I hope we do, I pray we do.”

After reaching out to firework dealers in Lee and Charlotte counties the news didn’t seem much better in terms of price. In all likelihood, you can expect to pay 15 to 35% more. Right now, supply is good but we’re still five days away from July Fourth.