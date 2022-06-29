Fire destroys house on Deer Road in Charlotte County

A fire destroyed a house on Deer Road in Charlotte County early Wednesday morning.

The blaze was reported around 5:30 a.m. By the time Charlotte County Fire & EMS arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames, so they requested mutual aid from the Punta Gorda Fire Department, which sent a truck.

The fire was under control by 6:24 a.m.

According to Charlotte Fire, no injuries have yet been reported. Crews are cleaning up the scene and the fire marshall is there to investigate.

Neighbors tell WINK News the homeowners just returned to Wisconsin. Those same neighbors told the fire marshal the homeowners that nothing connected to electricity was left on in the home, so they don’t know what caused the fire; they speculated it may have been caused by lightning strikes during Tuesday’s thunderstorms.

The roof of the house is entirely gone and other parts of the structure have caved in.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.