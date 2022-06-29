Human remains found leading to death investigation in North Port

North Port police conducted a death investigation on Wednesday after finding human remains in a missing Port Charlotte woman’s vehicle.

Wendy Hanleck’s vehicle was found parked in the woods with unidentified human remains inside. It was just past the Charlotte County line in rural North Port off Serris Dr.

According to the North Port Police Department, North Port and Charlotte County crews have been looking for Hanleck for roughly a week.

Her 2015 Silver Chevy Spark was last seen on Hillsborough Blvd. heading toward I-75 Monday, June 20. She was considered endangered.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and the scene is clear. WINK News will provide updates as they become available.