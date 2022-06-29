Cape Coral praises stormwater system amid residents complaints over flooding

Cape Coral has seen major street flooding during storms over the past two weeks, and residents are concerned.

Skyline Boulevard near SW 10th Street in Cape Coral was underwater after an afternoon storm on Monday.

A city spokesperson said Cape Coral has one of the best stormwater management systems in the state. She pointed out that even after a hard rain, the water drains quickly.

The water isn’t draining fast enough for some people in Cape Coral.

Residents don’t like seeing waist dep water and neighbors trapped in their homes.

Earlier in June, rainwater flooded the area of Andalusia Boulevard and Diplomat Parkway East. Homeowners and drivers believe something is wrong.

“It’s a lot. It’s just getting worse, you know, so I feel something needs to be done relatively quickly, to be able to get this, uh, you know, to not happen anymore. And it’s happening a lot, not just our neighborhood,” said Cape Coral resident Amy Melot.

“It could be time to assess our drainage system there in cape coral and kind of check out our design and see if there’s any flaws and maybe make some improvements,” said Cape Coral resident John Thompson.

Thompson wondered whether the city could somehow speed up the drainage to keep water out of the streets.

The good news is that WINK News has not heard any complaints from people about water getting into their homes during these flooding events.