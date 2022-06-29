Anti-semitic flyers thrown on lawns in Punta Gorda

More anti-semitic flyers appeared at Southwest Florida homes, this time focusing on gun control and showing Jewish politicians.

Punta Gorda police confirmed that detectives identified the person who threw the flyers on people’s lawns. Police said there is no threat to the public.

The entire flyer is filled with hate, bigotry, and discrimination. The top states, “Every single aspect of gun control is Jewish”. Displaying United States Senators and Congressmen such as Larry Nadley and Chuck Schumer.

The creators added a disclaimer at the bottom that read, “These flyers were distributed randomly without malicious intent.” Justin, a man who found a flyer responded with, “Yeah right.”

“It’s definitely a message of hate,” Justin said. “And, you know, I thought that this community was kind of a small town, local caring community. And to see such messaging on Saturday morning, with such hateful messaging was very disturbing to me, which is why I brought it to the attention of the authorities into the news.”

A Rabbi at Temple Shalom in Punta Gorda said he was disturbed when he saw the flyer.