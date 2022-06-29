Airline travel for Fourth of July could prove tricky

Flight cancellations and delays are already starting to stack up ahead of this holiday weekend.

The number of travelers during the Fourth of July is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels.

At Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), Delta flies the most. They are expecting “challenges.”

They are allowing passengers the option to change flights ahead of the Fourth and waiving all fees. Either way, travelers should prepare for a rush and cancellations.

Jerry Walker got lucky. His flight from Vegas to RSW went like clockwork.

But Flight Aware said hundreds of flights were canceled and thousands more delayed and those numbers will only get worse.

There are already more than a thousand flights called off for Thursday.

Paul Beirnes, the executive director of the Naples, Marco Island and Everglades Convention and Visitors Bureau, said air travel right now is challenging.

“It’s definitely a disappointment,” Beirnes said.

While Beirnes calls it a disappointment, passengers call it wrong.

“Stress for one, losing money and risk my job. I don’t know if somebody has an attendance issue at work. And something like this happens,” said Janette Noumsi.

Beirnes said it’s why travelers need to make sure they pack patience.

“No matter when you travel, check with your airline, be patient, also be courteous. There is a lot of leeway that people at the airport with the airlines can do for you,” Beirnes said.

Southwest Airlines said they’re expecting everything to be business as usual this weekend but the airline canceled more than 100 flights Sunday.

Beirnes said to stay in touch with the airline you are flying on for any updates.