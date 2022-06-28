Real estate market cool off

In the latest Gulfshore Business update, the red hot real estate market is starting to cool off. We’re starting to see fewer homes going on the market.
While prices aren’t changing by much, inventory sure is.
Denny Grimes of Keller Williams said in March, April, and May there were nearly 8,000 new home listings in Lee, Collier, and Charlotte counties.
You can watch the full report above.
For more Gulfshore Business news, click here.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.