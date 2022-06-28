Real estate market cool off

In the latest Gulfshore Business update, the red hot real estate market is starting to cool off. We’re starting to see fewer homes going on the market.

While prices aren’t changing by much, inventory sure is.

Denny Grimes of Keller Williams said in March, April, and May there were nearly 8,000 new home listings in Lee, Collier, and Charlotte counties.

