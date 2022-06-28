Police on scene of barricaded suspect in Fort Myers home

A large police presence assembled early Tuesday evening in the area of Palm Ave. in Fort Myers.

According to Fort Myers Officer and Police Information Officer, Kristin Capuzzi just before 1:30 p.m. FMPD attempted to execute a search warrant related to a felony investigation. When they arrived the suspect barricaded themselves in the attic, which FMPD is working on.

Police cars are lined up in the area with police tape blocking off part of the area.

This is an ongoing investigation, WINK News will provide updates as they become available.