North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts teacher suspended, accused of dragging, striking a student

A teacher accused of dragging and striking a student at North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts has been suspended indefinitely.

The Lee County Superintendent Chris Bernier signed a petition for termination for Ada Bromley, the teacher accused of dragging and striking a student.

The petition states the incident with Bromley and a young student took place in a hallway at the North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts on Jan. 28.

This petition for termination describes camera footage that allegedly shows Bromley, a first-grade teacher, dragging a student by the arm, picking up the student, and striking and pushing the child on the head.

The district says Bromley has worked as a Lee County schools employee since 2006, and this isn’t her first issue.

The petition reveals the district disciplined Bromley in 2012 for falsifying information on a form and in 2018 regarding professionally addressing students.

Despite the petition calling for the firing of Bromley, the school board voted to suspend her without pay, pending a hearing with the Florida Division of Administrative Hearings.

The school board says they will follow whatever recommendation the Division of Administrative Hearings (DOAH) makes.

“If the charges are not sustained after the DOAH hearing, the employee will immediately be reinstated, and back pay will be paid,” said Lee County School Board Attorney Kathy Dupuy-Bruno.

In the petition, Bromley explained the student was being difficult. Neither she nor her attorney attended Monday’s hearing. When reached by phone, she told WINK News she does not have any comment, and referred us to her attorney. WINK News left a comment for Bromley’s attorney, but we have not heard back.

WINK News has asked the school district for Bromley’s entire disciplinary file and security footage of the incident in January.

You can read the petition for termination document below.