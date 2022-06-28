Man gets 25 years in prison for Fort Myers crime spree

A Fort Myers man has been sentenced for a crime spree that began in December 2021 involving armed robberies and physical attacks.

The State Attorney’s Office says Jack Sanders Gregoire, 23, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Tuesday for the crime spree.

According to the state attorney’s report, Gregoire began his crime spree in December 2021 when he met a victim he spoke with on a dating app. The report says Gregoire robbed the victim at knifepoint.

On Christmas Day 2021, Gregoire robbed that same victim again, according to the state attorney. This time he did so at gunpoint and threatened to kill the victim after driving up to them in a parking lot.

In January, the State Attorney’s Office says Gregoire broke into a home in Fort Myers just before midnight and stole several things. The report says Gregoire also entered the bedroom, grabbed one of the home’s residents by the neck, and threatened them.

The State Attorney’s Office says just a few days after robbing that home in January, Gregoire met with another person from a dating app. Gregoire asked the victim to drive him to a friend’s house. When they arrived, Gregoire started punching the victim in the head and robbed them.

The State Attorney’s Office report says none of the victims knew Gregoire’s real identity during the robberies and attacks. Fort Myers police were able to identify him through the course of their investigation.