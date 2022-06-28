New Estero shopping center breaks ground Tuesday

Ground was broken Tuesday morning in the construction of a new shopping center off Corkscrew Road in Estero.

Developers say the Shoppes at Verdana Village, located six miles east of I-75 along Corkscrew Road, will be a one-stop shop for neighbors in the area, to include a Publix supermarket, retail stores and restaurants. The area is growing and the developers say Estero wants to offer more to the community via this shopping center.

Publix is going to occupy around 49,000 square feet of the development and another 15,000 feet will be for the retail and restaurant spaces. WINK News spoke with someone who lives right where the Shoppes will be built, and he says this is exactly what the area needs, as he currently has to drive miles to get groceries.

“It’ll be great; it’s bad right now, driving 15 minutes through all that construction to get in, and sometimes you wanna get, like, a Gatorade from the gas station and there’s nowhere to go right now, itll be great when it comes,” said Patrick Smith. “We’re very excited. Hoping that there will be some good restaurants in there, looking forward to getting a golf cart at some point. I heard the Publix will be two stories, potentially; may be kinda cool.”

At 8 a.m., Lee County leaders and members of the development held a groundbreaking ceremony.