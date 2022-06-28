Family of woman who died in Florida parasailing accident to file lawsuit

The family of a Schaumburg, Illinois, woman who died in a parasailing accident in South Florida last month is filing a lawsuit.

Supraja Alaparthi, her son, and her nephew were in flight off Marathon, Florida when a strong gust of wind “pegged” their parasail – meaning the wind took over control of the parasail from the boat below.

This made for a situation so dangerous that the captain made the difficult choice to cut the line tethered to the victims. They were dropped from an unknown height and dragged through the water by the floating parasail until it finally hit the old Seven Mile Bridge, the report said.

Alaparthi, 33, died in the accident. Her son Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, were both injured.

Alaparthi’s son Sriakshith’s injuries were described as minor. Nephew Vishant was taken to an area hospital for additional treatment.

On Tuesday, The Haggard Law Firm says it will announce details of a lawsuit connected to the parasailing incident.