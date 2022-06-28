Collier County man arrested, accused of cyberstalking

A Collier County man was arrested after being accused of using social media to harass a woman.

Deputies say Adam Klein, 55, who lives on Center Lane off Wiggins Pass Road, used various websites and bought domain names to express his love for a woman.

Klein used the sites he created in her name to mock the woman and even called her a gold-digger.

CCSO said the victim was humiliated and felt harassed by the posts and said she didn’t see any purpose for them other than to annoy her.

Klein was arrested on Monday at his home after an investigation into his online conduct. He is facing a charge of cyberstalking.

Deputies say in 2021, Klein confessed to allegations of harassment made by the same victim in court and an injunction to protect her against him was issued.

“This individual tried to hide in the shadows of the internet to harass and cause distress to the victim,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a Facebook post about the arrest. “Thanks to the great investigative work of our detectives, we are able to bring some semblance of peace to the victim with this arrest.”

The name of the victim was not released under Marsy’s Law.