Collier County man accused of property damage, indecent exposure

A Collier County man was arrested Monday morning after deputies say he was accused of property damage and indecent exposure by multiple people.

Marc Dorillas, 26, who lives on Legacy Lane, was arrested by deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office before 8 a.m. after three different people reported his behavior.

According to the arrest report, the first man deputies spoke to said that Dorillas shoved himself through the man’s fence at around 6:30 a.m., hitting hit trash cans.

Dorillas argued briefly with the man before walking away toward the Walmart Supercenter at 6650 Collier Blvd.

He returned around half an hour later, began exchanging words with the man whose fence he had broken, and then pulled his pants down and yelled while making vulgar gestures and holding his genitals, the report states.

Dorillas then walked into traffic, in front of a woman driving to Walmart. She said that after honking her horn to get Dorillas off the road, he exposed himself and made an explicit suggestion to her. After he walked away, she noticed him trying to open other people’s car doors.

A third person, a friend of the first man CCSO spoke to, left the house after witnessing the fence incident and saw his car’s passenger door and side mirror had been damaged. According to CCSO, his friend’s security camera showed Dorillas kicking the car and causing over $2,000 worth of damage.

Dorillas was found at his home on Legacy Lane and taken into custody, then transported without incident to the Naples jail center. He faces charges of criminal mischief under $1,000, criminal mischief over $1,000 and indecent exposure. According to the report, Dorillas has been known to be violent toward law enforcement and EMS in the past and has previously been on probation for other incidents.