Jury deliberations begin in trial for Cape Coral mom accused of starving her son to death

Closing arguments have begun in the trial for Shelia O’Leary, the Cape Coral mom who is accused of starving her son to death.

On Monday, the prosecution called witnesses including the medical examiner who testified that O’Leary’s 18-month-old son Ezra appeared to be severely malnourished at the time of his death.

The defense did not call any witnesses and O’Leary chose not to testify in her own defense.

O’Leary is facing first-degree murder and aggravated manslaughter charges.

During closing arguments, the prosecution argued that there is enough evidence for the jury to find O’Leary guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The prosecution reminded the jury about testimony from Doctor Nicole Avena, a research neuroscientist who studies child nutrition, who testified that a restrictive diet would affect the child’s physical and mental development.

O’Leary’s defense team asked the jury in their closing argument to consider that O’Leary didn’t take her son to the doctor because she may have been fearful of having her son taken away from her.

The defense told the jury that this is a tragic situation, but that does not mean that it is a crime, and argued there was no intent by O’leary to harm Ezra.

Jury deliberations have begun.