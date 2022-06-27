Valerie’s House adding a 7,000-square-foot facility

In the latest Gulfshore Business update, Valerie’s House designed to help kids and families work through the loss of a loved one is about to get a major facelift.

Established in 2016, Valerie’s House is a place for children to grieve the loss of a parent. Getting a new lot off Showmaker Ln. near Veronica Shoemaker Blvd. should solve their need for more space.

Construction will begin soon on a new 7,000-square-foot ‘forever home’.

