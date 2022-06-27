Python surprise at Lely County Club in Collier County

A Burmese python at the Lely County Club in Collier County scaring people where they walk their dogs.

A homeowner in the area, Michelle Letender, took a picture of the reptile. Letender said she was on her way to work on Friday when she heard landscapers screaming ‘python!’ Stopping to take a look, Letender said she was surprised by its size. She also shared that knowing pythons are slithering out of the everglades and into neighborhoods is frightening.

“I was kind of freaked out because I walk my two little dogs over here so I know they are making their way into the neighborhoods of Naples and that’s kind of scary,” Letender said. “There’s a lot of building going on so their homes – all animal homes are getting destroyed as they’re starting to make their way to the neighborhoods.”

According to FWC, other invasive large python species include the reticulated python and the Northern African python.

It’s unclear how many of these invasive species are loose in Florida. Some experts say it could be hundreds of thousands with most of them in the Everglades.